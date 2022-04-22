Fantastic, warm weekend

Our weekend is getting off to a fantastic start with the sunshine in abundance and temperatures already warming into the upper 70s on this Friday. High pressure will remain in control of our forecast for the next couple of days at least. Thankfully, we won't have to deal with the blizzard that is brewing over in the mountains in Montana and the Dakotas, but we will have some chilly air coming in next week. Let's enjoy the weekend first.

Saturday looks fabulous with full sun and high temperatures with push into the low 80s with some warm southerly breezes. The strong flow of air from the southwest will keep temperatures warm all the way through Sunday as well. The last time we had back to back days in the 80s was the end of September. We will stay fully dry, too, so be sure to get in all the outdoor time you can with sunscreen and water.

The chill looms in the 8 day forecast as our next storm system approaches on Monday. This cold front will bring us a good shot at not only rain showers but a thunderstorm or two for the start of the work week. After that cold front passes, the cool air will come back in full force as high temperatures head down to the mid 50s by midweek then slowly warm back up to the 60s and 70s for late week.