Fantastic weather week

What a nice weekend we've seen which makes up for all the gloom and rain we had last weekend. Now that we are rolling into a brand new work week, we have nice weather to continue discussing. Sunshine will be plentiful for Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will be just a bit cooler (low 50s). It won't take us long, though, to get back to the mid and even upper 50s for mid and late week. This will be one of those weeks to get some outdoor work done while it's dry. As we warm up, rain will begin to make a comeback by Friday and some of next weekend. Following the rain, we will see a decrease in temperatures....making it feel more like February.