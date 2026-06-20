Father's Day may not be all rainy

Our weekend is off to a nice start as we've seen a good amount of sunshine today along with warmth. We will see a few changes into the second half of the weekend, though. Father's Day likely will start off with sunny skies and dry grounds. A cold front, eventually, will head east bringing rain and some storms to much of the region, but it won't happen until later on in the day. Afternoon temperatures should push into the mid 80s. Sunday night is when most of the action will be over the Commonwealth. Heavy rain and strong storms with hail and wind are possibilities. Lexington and most of central KY will be under a slight risk for severe storms. The front will keep rain over us through the start of Monday, too. Once the front clears the state, we'll dry out until late week. Even though Sunday is summer solstice, temperatures will actually dip below normal for several days.