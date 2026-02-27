February ends quite warm

The end of one month and start of a new one happens this weekend. Saturday is certainly looking to be the better of the two days as we get plentiful sunshine again and warm well into the mid 60s. This is the day to enjoy! Saturday night, a weak cold front will sweep through and bring a few showers. The day time Sunday should be dry, but he front will leave us with more clouds and temperatures back into the upper 40s again. The chilly air mass will roll into Monday as we have to track another rain/snow system. Beyond Monday, another warm-up begins, but comes with more unsettled weather including nearly daily chances for rain and some thunder, especially later in the week. Temperatures will keep in the 60s and even warm to 70 degrees by Friday. Official spring is still three weeks away.