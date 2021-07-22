Feeling Better than it's Looking

The weak and dry cold front that passed late yesterday will help us to continue seeing nice weather today and tomorrow as well. The front will help to lower our humidity levels making it feel much nicer than it will look due to the widespread smoke and haze that will linger. It may begin to fade some today thanks to the front and drier air, but you'll still see the haze around. Temperatures will be a bit more nice as well...in the lower 80s. Tonight, temperatures will dip to the low 60s as we remain dry. The dry trend will help us through the final day of our work week and even into Saturday when the heat and a bit more humidity make a comeback.

Sunday will start on the dry side, but with as much warmth as we will see, a few showers or a thunderstorm can't be ruled out. It looks as though the dry stretch will end Sunday and better rain/storm chances will push us into next work week. High temperatures will certainly be the nicest today followed by quite a bit of heat for the weekend and most of next week too with a couple of days possibly hitting 90 degrees. Enjoy what is left of this nice round of weather.