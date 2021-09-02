Feeling Fall-Like for a Few Days

Now that Ida is out of our hair, we have seen some of the nicest weather we've seen all summer today! What a beautiful day it was with sunshine galore and well-below normal temperatures both highs and lows (highs in mid to upper 70s). Over the next week or so, not much changes so I hope you got your fill of the heat because we won't have a lot of it in the near future. Friday brings another beauty of a day with sun sticking around and maybe slightly warmer.

By the weekend, we are looking at another weather-maker (cold front) coming in. This will increase cloud cover by late Friday and early Saturday, but it's still looking mostly dry for game day and kick-off at Kroger Field at noon Saturday. The better chance for showers will not arrive until late afternoon/early evening Saturday and last into Sunday, too. Once that front passes, we have another nice stretch of weather for early next week when we welcome back more sun and see a bump in high temperatures, back into the low/mid 80s by Tuesday. Midweek will bring another quick cold front, which will bring not only some showers, but also another cool-down for Thursday and Friday.