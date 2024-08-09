Feeling fine and fall-ish for the weekend

We are wrapping up our mostly dry work week on the same note...dry with some sun and cooler weather is coming soon. Instead of the upper 80s and low 90s, we have some 70s and low 80s coming in for the next two days making it feel more like September rather than mid August. This will be a pretty big change for us and will feel much more pleasant with the lower humidity. Dew point temperatures will really fall tonight and Saturday. We will stay dry both weekend days and into the new work week, too. Later in the week, temperatures will begin to creep back up into the mid 80s and that will bring in some more chances for showers and thunderstorms. Enjoy the cooler, more comfortable weather!