Feeling hot for the whole weekend

We hit a high temperature of 91 degrees today in Lexington and we are keeping the low 90s in the forecast for the entire weekend. There are many outdoor events and activities going on, so you'll need to keep coolness in mind. Heat index values won't be much above 90 degrees, but that's enough to deplete you of water and energy quickly. Plenty of sunshine will accompany both days Saturday and Sunday with small chances for showers. Many will remain fully dry, but there are a couple of hints at some pop-up showers/thunderstorms in the afternoon so chances will be between 10 and 20 percent. It will be a terrific weekend for the pool!

Don't expect much in the way of rain past the weekend and into next work week again as we keep the dry stretch going. The good news is that our temperature trend will come down a little by early week (80s) then falling to the upper 70s by mid week. It's not much of a cool-down, but it will be better than the 90s this early in June. And we're not even officially to summer yet.