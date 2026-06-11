Feeling less swampy soon

This Thursday has been another hazy, hot and humid one as temperatures continue to press toward 90 degrees and feel like the mid 90s. Later tonight, a weak cold front will begin to move through and it will help to dry the air out some for us as we wrap up the work week. Look for Friday to begin with clouds and end with more sun. A chance for thunderstorms will mostly just exist for far southeastern KY tomorrow. There is a marginal and slight risk for severe storms in that area with high winds being the threat along with very heavy rain. Because of this front, things will feel significantly more comfortable into the weekend as dew point temperatures drop to the 50s/60s again. The air temperatures, however, will still run warm through Sunday (mid 80s) then cool into the 70s for the bulk of next week. A few rain and storm chances will linger throughout the 8 day forecast.