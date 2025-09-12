Feeling like a summer weekend

As we move into another weekend, we have more dry and very warm weather ahead. We have been dry for many days now, so you will need to continue to water the yard and gardens a little while longer. Saturday will push into the upper 80s and it will feel like it if you are out in the sun, so have the sunscreen ready to go. There is a very small disturbance dropping down from the north that might be a sprinkle of rain late Saturday night, otherwise, we stay dry all weekend. Sunday will be even warmer as we could reach the 90 degree mark yet again. The unseasonable warmth will stay put all through next work week, too.