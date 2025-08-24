Feeling like fall

The end of our warm weekend comes with a nice cool-down. Overnight, we'll see clear skies and low temperatures down to the mid 50s by the morning. On Monday, you'll really notice the effects of the cold front that has passed. We will see mostly sunny skies and a much more comfortable day with highs in the mid 70s and much lower humidity levels. Dewpoint temperatures will likely remain in the 40s and 50s this week making it feel more crisp. With low temperatures being in the low 50s and possibly upper 40s, there is a chance we could get close to some records this week in Lexington. Dry weather will persist this week, too, though we are needing rain. A small chance for rain will creep into the forecast toward Labor Day weekend.