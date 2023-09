Happy Tuesday! It has been a very cloudy day and a few isolated showers will still linger throughout the evening. We cool down for the next few days due to the cold front that passed through central Kentucky. We will wake up in the mid/upper 50s and climb to the mid 70s for your Wednesday afternoon. We will be a bit drier and see more sunshine throughout your work week as well as high pressure takes control. Our next best chance for rain will be on Sunday.

Have a great evening!