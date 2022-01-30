Feeling more like March

It's been a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine to go around and warmer air to boot! A lot of our snow has melted and will continue to do so over the next few days as the thaw is here. Overnight low temperatures will still be below freezing tonight, but we remain in the low 40s tomorrow with the mid 50s coming on Tuesday ahead of another low pressure. Temperatures in the 50s will certainly allow what snow remains to go away and it may even feel a bit more March-like. With the warmth, we know what is around the corner...rain.

This next system will bring rain likely starting Tuesday night and into much of Wednesday. As the cold front sweeps through, temperatures will drop sharply Thursday changing the rain over to some frozen precipitation. As of now, this does not look to be a big snow-maker, but many forecast changes will likely take place over the next few days so stay tuned. Until then, enjoy the spring-like warmth moving in early week.