Feeling more like normal March on Friday

After last night's passage of a cold front, we were left with a cloudy and breezy day with a couple of lingering showers. These showers will continue to fade into the late evening as skies eventually clear just in time for the last work day of our week. Friday will still be a cool day (50s), but actually closer to where we should feel for this time of March. Sunshine will help us to feel warmer. The upcoming weekend will usher in a couple of chances for rain, but Saturday is the mostly dry day with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday brings in a better shot at rain with the passage of another cold front. The temperature trend will fall from the upper 50s over the weekend to the low 50s for the start of next work week. Occasional rain chances also remain in the 8 day forecast.