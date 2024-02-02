Feeling spring-ish this weekend

Another nice day has helped up wrap up our work week. Temperatures have been in the low/mid 50s and the sun has been bright for some, but not everyone across the state. We should see more sun for Saturday as the high pressure is rolling in. Saturday's afternoon highs shouldn't have any problem reaching the mid 50s and same for Sunday. Another rain-maker may try to take a swipe at us, but it's looking to stay south of Kentucky altogether. Our rain chances are seeming to diminish for Sunday into Monday, so that will keep us nice and dry even into the start of next work week. Plenty of sun will shine throughout next week with the high temperature trend keeping in the 50s...even a few days pushing toward 60 late week. Our next real shot at rain will be next Friday.