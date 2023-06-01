Feeling summer-like this weekend

As we are now into the month of June, it kicked off today with plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures. Many closed in on 90 degrees and that is the start of the

heat coming this weekend. Because of the heat, sun, and increase in moisture, we have showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon. Most have been few and

far between, but some have been good soaking rain especially in southern KY. We just need more rain and have very small chances from tonight through much of next week.

The drought monitor updated today showing most of central and southern KY in the Abnormally Dry category and it's likely to get worse. Temperatures will soar toward

90 degrees Friday through Sunday before we cool down any into next week and that's only down to the mid 80s keeping us above average. There are very few rain chances



through next week, too.