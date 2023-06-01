Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Feeling summer-like this weekend

Temperatures take a swipe at 90
iii.jpg
wlex
iii.jpg
opp.jpg
ooo.jpg
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 15:25:53-04

As we are now into the month of June, it kicked off today with plenty of sunshine and very warm temperatures. Many closed in on 90 degrees and that is the start of the
heat coming this weekend. Because of the heat, sun, and increase in moisture, we have showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon. Most have been few and
far between, but some have been good soaking rain especially in southern KY. We just need more rain and have very small chances from tonight through much of next week.
The drought monitor updated today showing most of central and southern KY in the Abnormally Dry category and it's likely to get worse. Temperatures will soar toward
90 degrees Friday through Sunday before we cool down any into next week and that's only down to the mid 80s keeping us above average. There are very few rain chances

through next week, too.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth