Happy Monday! We are in for a big chill today! Highs are only reaching the upper 50s/low 60s this afternoon, around 10 degrees below normal! We stay chilly throughout the week with a few showers possible on Tuesday for our northern counties. Overnight lows will drop to the 30s later this week as well, so be sure to bundle up. Winds will also pick up today, making it feel a little chillier!

Have a great day!