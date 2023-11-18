Feeling the chill today

Good Saturday morning! We are waking up to some much cooler temperatures this morning due to the cold front sweeping through the Commonwealth last night. Many have clouds around early, but full sun will work its way in this afternoon as we warm slightly to the mid 50s. For Sunday, it's much of the same with abundant sun, dry weather and highs still in the 50s, but the upper 50s. Next work week (hopefully a short one for you) will bring better chances for rain. Some of them on the heavy side which will help greatly with the drought across the state. Rain chances will peak on Tuesday and that will also be the warmest day...in the low 60s. After that cold front, we drop back to the 40s and 50s for Thanksgiving Day and beyond.