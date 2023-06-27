Feeling the heat for end of the week

Happy Tuesday! Temperatures climbed to the low 80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies, and this evening looks to be much of the same, except for the possible isolated shower/storm. The rest of the week will be warm.. we are talking upper 80s and even low 90s! The next few days will be mostly dry with the exception of a isolated shower or two. We will wake up in the upper 50s/low 60s Wednesday morning and reach the upper 80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night and into the rest of the weekend may bring more rain and even some thunderstorms. We will keep a close eye on it.

Have a great evening!