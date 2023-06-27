Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Feeling the heat for end of the week

Isolated showers possible Tuesday evening
High Temps
Stormtracker
High Temps
Rain chances
Rainfall
Posted at 3:31 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 15:31:21-04

Happy Tuesday! Temperatures climbed to the low 80s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies, and this evening looks to be much of the same, except for the possible isolated shower/storm. The rest of the week will be warm.. we are talking upper 80s and even low 90s! The next few days will be mostly dry with the exception of a isolated shower or two. We will wake up in the upper 50s/low 60s Wednesday morning and reach the upper 80s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Thursday night and into the rest of the weekend may bring more rain and even some thunderstorms. We will keep a close eye on it.

Have a great evening!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth