Feeling very fall-y this weekend

Our first Friday of October has been a gloomy one, but we are thankful for some rain. For the rest of the evening, expect a few light rain showers pushing to the southeast. Friday night football games should mostly be dry as the rain moves out. Clouds will stay put overnight and to start the weekend, but more sun will return Saturday afternoon. Saturday and Sunday at Keeneland should be just fine, but cooler. High temperatures Saturday should only reach around 70 degrees, but we will warm up a little more to the mid 70s on Sunday. Early next work week turns cooler again briefly before the warmth surges late week. Enjoy any rain you get today because it looks like we won't see any more for the next several days.