Happy Monday! Even though we are in October, summer-like temperatures are still trying to hang on! A few more days with highs in the mid 80s and lots of sunshine before we get that taste of fall. A cold front pushes in Friday, bringing with it some rain chances and much cooler temperatures. We will be cooling to the 70s and even the 60s on Friday through the weekend. Lows will be in the 40s, with some mornings in the 30s! Get the sweaters ready!

Have a great evening!