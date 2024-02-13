Few days with sunshine

Happy Tuesday! After some rain and snow that moved through last night, we were able to enjoy a whole lot of sunshine and temperatures in the 50s! As we head into the evening we will dip back into the low 30s overnight with more sunshine in store both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 50s for the middle of your work week, but it doesn't last too long. A slight chance for snow moves in for the beginning of your weekend on Saturday morning with temperatures dropping back to the 30s/40s.

Have a great evening!