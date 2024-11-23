Few mild days ahead

After a very gloomy, cloudy Saturday, we do get some better weather for the second half of the weekend as we warm a little bit. Sunday will hold a good amount of sun with highs up to the mid/upper 50s. The temperature trend, overall, will be warming until rain moves back in early in the new work week. The upcoming holiday week will be a more eventful one with several chances for rain showers and some very cold air post Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day itself looks to be pretty rainy. We might even be looking for our first true blast of Arctic air toward next weekend signaling the unofficial start to winter.