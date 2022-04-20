Few rain showers for overnight

It's been a decent midweek day for a change. In the past few weeks, we've seen active weather around midweek, but we have managed to stay dry thus far. Don't leave the umbrella away though, we do have rain showers coming in overnight which will linger into Thursday morning before drying out in the afternoon as temperatures remain in the mid 60s. Big warm-up will happen late week and it will feel like a taste of summer for Friday through the weekend! Temperatures will roll up into the upper 70s for the final work day of the week and the low 80s just in time for the weekend. We will also stay dry for those days with our next weather-maker not arriving until Monday. Thankfully, the weather will remain fairly uneventful through the next several days even though we will have to say goodbye to the warmth and hit and 60s and even 50s again by this time next week.