Few showers possible Sunday

Posted at 7:34 AM, Sep 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 07:34:55-04

Happy Sunday! After some much needed overnight rain, we will be a bit drier today. Some areas picked up over an inch of rain, mostly in our southeastern counties, and while isolated showers are possible today, there will be much fewer. Cloud cover will stick around throughout the morning and even into the afternoon, but we will get bits of sunshine from time to time. We will be a little bit cooler this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Monday will be similar temperature wise but we will be a bit drier. We have more sunshine throughout the work week and some warmer temperatures as well.

Have a great day!

