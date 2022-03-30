Few storms and high winds overnight

The chilly early spring days have quickly gone away today as we saw a strong southerly surge of warmth all across the Commonwealth today! High temperatures officially reached 80 degrees at the Blue Grass airport today and other locations too like Frankfort and Louisville. We have seen a nice amount of sunshine which has made it look nice, but not feel too nice with winds well up into the 30s and 40 mph range. A Wind Advisory is in place for the state until 6 am Thursday. The wind is a sign that our weather is about to change again soon.

A low pressure is moving toward us and has already sparked many tornado warnings for parts of the Mississippi Valley including Louisiana and Mississippi. As this low moves closer, it is moving into slightly more stable air which means it should lose some strength, but a strong storm or two can't be ruled out for us late tonight into the overnight hours. The main threats will be strong to damaging wind gusts up to or even over 60 mph. Tornado and hail threat remain low. Rain totals look to be around or slightly more than half an inch in southern KY and more like a quarter of an inch for central KY. Flooding risk is very low tonight.

The next couple of days will bring more changes in the wake of the front. Clouds will hang around and some wind too. High temperatures will hold around 60 degrees Thursday then dip to the low 50s for Friday. The upcoming weekend doesn't look too bad as we stay mostly dry with the 50s and gradually slide back up to the 60s next week.