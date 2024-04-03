Fighting rain and snow showers

After the powerful cold front that blew through several states yesterday, we have seen slightly more quiet weather today for the storm surveys that are ongoing. We are still fighting spotty rain showers today, some even with small hail or sleet. Look for many of these to persist not only through this evening and tonight, but into Thursday as well. Temperatures have been chilly today and we will cool even more (mid 30s) overnight so that could change the rain over to brief sleet or snow. Snow accumulation does not look promising right now as we will likely remain above freezing into Thursday morning.

The rest of the work week will hold times of clouds and showers as the cold air just sits over us for a bit. Opening day at Keeneland will be a chilly one with a chance for light rain. Eventually, we will warm some into the weekend as we dry out. Temperatures should finally reach 60 degrees by Sunday then we warm even more into early work week. The mid and upper 60s will linger through much of next week as we see a couple of drier days.