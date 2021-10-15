Finally a Fall Weekend

This Friday is a potential severe weather day that we are watching closely. Through the evening as the cold front sweeps through, keep an eye on the sky as some of the thunderstorms could be very strong to even severe this evening. Main threats are still strong or damaging wind with some very heavy rain (possible localized flooding). We are still under the slight risk for severe weather for the rest of today. As we see the front move through and eventually shift east, it will leave lighter rain showers through the overnight and into early Saturday then gradual clearing leads to a much nicer, but breezy and chilly afternoon.

We have gone from the upper 70s/low 80s and are expecting the low 60s for highs on Saturday so fall is coming! The cold keeps spreading into the night as lows for Sunday morning could reach the upper 30s in spots! Normal highs/lows are now 69°/47° so we will be well below those numbers through the weekend. Sunday does look better, at least we'll stay dry the whole day. We will rebound to the low 70s with plenty of sunshine and dry weather for at least the start of next work week. Another chance for showers returns later in the week, but cooler weather will keep severe potential much lower.