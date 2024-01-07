Finally a quiet day

After a gloomy and damp weekend, we are wrapping things up with some drizzle late this evening. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid/upper 20s making for a cold start to Monday, but nicer weather will move in for the day. This is a one day event, so enjoy the dry weather with some sun tomorrow. We will have to track another strong weather-maker for Tuesday. Again, we are looking for mostly soaking rain as temperatures warm to the 50s, but on the back side, there is a chance for snow showers into Wednesday. Late week looks active again before a big cool-down for the weekend.