Finished with snow, now to the cold

The snow that fell last night into today has continued to end as flurries. We aren't expecting any more measurable accumulation tonight, but flurries may still flutter around and stick to the roads tonight. Totals across the Commonwealth came in between 1 and 4 inches and you may also notice drifting.

As we hit the weekend, we do finally settle down, but it's a trade off. Another Arctic blast of bitter cold air is coming in tonight and will last through Saturday. A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect at 10 pm and linger until 10 am Sunday for wind chills all the way down to the negative double digits early Saturday! This will be dangerous if you have to spend any time outdoors. Make sure you are safe and warm, as well as your pets!

On through the day tomorrow, we will slowly warm to the teens, but we certainly will not make it to freezing. We should see some sun through the afternoon and keep dry.

Sunday will warm up closer to the freezing mark and that begins a nice stretch of warmer temperatures into next week. We are talking about highs in the 50s and 60s for much of the week. As we warm, the potential for rain comes back.