Finishing out the work week hot

The Bluegrass Airport in Lexington officially hit an afternoon high air temperature of 98 degrees and that tied the record that was set on this day way back in 1953! Now, the question is when do we finally get rid of this heat? We have one more very hot day to round out the work week. Highs are expected to be in the mid 90s with sun again Friday before we cool off a little into the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms have been firing off today, but those will fade into the night. Friday afternoon will send us a few more, but the better chance to pick up some needed rain is Saturday. UK game day could be impacted by scattered thunderstorms around during tailgate and game time Saturday. Sunday will be better as we dry out and temperatures dip into the mid 80s, but you'll feel more relief on Labor Day as highs will only be up to the low 80s and they look to stay there for a few days next week.