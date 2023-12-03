First bit of sunshine of December

Happy Sunday! A drier day is ahead after some light but consistent rain last night! Some areas reached over half an inch of rain in the past 24 hours. We finally get some sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low 50s. We cool down quickly for Monday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s and highs only reaching the mid 40s. Some light rain chances will be possible Monday morning before we dry back out. We stay cool through mid-week before we warm back up to the upper 50s/low 60s.

Have a great day!