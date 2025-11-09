First flakes of the season coming

This weekend has been an fairly eventful one with rain and storms, and now, we transition to a bit of winter weather to kick off the new work week. Overnight lows will drop into the 20s and cause leftover rain to change over to snow. For tonight, the snow will be very spotty and light and no accumulation is expected.

Monday, the snow will begin to pick up some. Snow squalls will move through from north to south and these could come down fast enough to overcome the warm ground temperatures briefly. That means we could see some snow accumulating, but it will mostly be on elevated surfaces like your car. Totals only look to be up to one inch at the very most. Many will see a dusting. If we do any on the ground, it will melt quickly. Moderate snowfall will also mean reduced visibility as you drive.

This snow will also come with some very cold air. Wind chills for early Monday will be in the low teens! You will need the full winter gear around all of Monday, but temperatures will come back up on Tuesday. By mid week, we've got sunshine back and highs in the mid 50s. The mid 60s will arrive with some more rain next weekend.