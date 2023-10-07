First Frost Advisory tonight

A chilly, crisp fall night is ahead of us as we will see the potential for frost with low temperatures expected to drop to the upper 30s. A Frost Advisory will go into effect at 4 am and last until 9 am Sunday so be sure to protect the tender outdoor plants tonight. Once we get the chill off of us, the day will be filled with more clouds and temperatures only warming to around 60 degrees. Most of the day will be dry, but a small disturbance brings us a shot at showers later in the day and overnight into Monday. The rain won't be much, if any, then we dry back out on Tuesday. This is when the sunshine returns and we will see high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to mid 70s. We will be in an up and down pattern all the way until next weekend, when we drop back to the upper 50s/low 60s with some rain.