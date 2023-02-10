First half of weekend is nice

The final day of our work week has been a needed quiet one after yesterday's intense high winds along with very warm temperatures. Today was cooler, but more seasonable. Now, as we look ahead to the weekend, we have some nice weather for tonight into Saturday. Saturday will hold plenty of sunshine after clearer skies take over tonight. With the clear sky comes very cold temperatures. We will start in the mid 20s tomorrow morning then rise to the mid 40s for the afternoon.

A low pressure will begin to work north from the Deep South into Saturday night. This will usher in a lot of moisture for states like Tennessee and the Carolinas, but much of it is going to be missing Kentucky. Depending on the way the low moves, we could see a few rain showers coming as far north as the parkways, but most of the rain will stick closer to the KY/TN border. On the back side of the low, colder air may dip toward the surface just enough to squeeze out a few snow flakes.

Accumulation is not likely for our viewing area, but far southeastern KY (Bell, Harlan, Letcher counties) may see some up on the mountain tops. Again, flakes may fly in our area as north as Rockcastle or Jackson county, but won't last long. The warmth wins out with this system this time, then we dry back out and warm back up into next work week. High temperatures push right back into the 50s and 60s much of next week including Valentine's Day. The mild weather may lead to another stormy/active/windy period on Thursday before cooler air works in on Friday.