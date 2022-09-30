First October weekend gets somewhat active

The final day of September has been the most beautiful as the sun has been shining brightly all day. Now, changes are coming for the first weekend of October. Hurricane Ian is still a category 1 storm as it made landfall for the second time on the coast of South Carolina. It will of course weaken as it travels north, but it will still bring quite a bit of rain to some along the east coast and even toward Kentucky.

Overall, the storm track has shifted east so we are looking at less rain in our area. About a third of the Bluegrass state will see rain and it begins as early as tonight. Totals will be sharply cut off, but far eastern KY could see up to 2 inches, while Lexington may only see a trace. Bottom line: there's no need to batten down the hatches. We are dry, so those that do pick up rain, it will be welcomed. Clouds and wind will hang around and temperatures will range widely from the mid 50s to mid 60s tomorrow.

Sunday, the action shifts farther east and temperatures come back up some. Monday and most of next week looks great again will sun and warming air...to the low/mid 70s.