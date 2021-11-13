First snowflakes of season coming soon

Our Saturday was not a pretty one by any means, but the day was dry and tonight should be too, but we do have the opportunity to see some winter weather coming soon. We could see our first snowflakes of the season early on Sunday after some states already saw snow today. A quick clipper system, or low pressure, will glide across the Great Lakes so obviously the snow potential is much higher up there. For us, we are looking at a bit of the precipitation moving in early in the morning after a mostly dry overnight period tonight.

Temperatures will be flirting with freezing so it is possible we could see some snow flakes especially north of I-64, with no impacts to your Sunday travel. Southern KY will see no snow this round. A couple of models are in agreement that if we do see any accumulation it will be off the ground and around a tenth of an inch. The ground will still be a bit too warm for sticking. Through Sunday, temperatures will rise into the 40s and another shot at rain is expected around midday to early afternoon. We will dry out Sunday night with a partially clearing sky leading to calmer weather for the start of the new work week. Monday will still be chilly, but with the return of the sunshine temperatures will get back to the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday as we remain dry.