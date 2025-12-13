First some snow, then the cold!

We have been quiet this weekend up until now. Snow is flying in northern Ky and will slowly work its way down toward Lexington and a few flakes will fly in southeastern Ky later too. Overnight, the snow will wind down and become flurries for many before the system moves out. Sunday morning, we are likely to see the majority of the big snow well north of Lexington. Lexington itself might see one inch, some will have less. Southern Ky might see a trace.

This won't be a big snow, but the cold air that follows will be. High temperatures on Sunday won't exceed 15 degrees and the wind chills will be in the negative single digits! A Cold Weather Advisory will be in effect for our area from 1 am Sunday to 10 am Monday. Winds will calm a bit on Monday as we warm up to around 30 degrees. The good news is that no more snow is coming in the next several days and we will even get a good amount of sunshine in. Then the 40s and 50s are ahead this new work week.