First weekend in June is very warm

Our weekend is nearly underway, and we have a mostly quiet, warm one ahead. Temperatures tonight will only dip to the mid 60s. Saturday will bring us a mix of clouds and sunshine as a boundary slides down toward northern KY. This may bring a few showers in the far northern part of the state, otherwise the rest of us will be dry. Afternoon high temperatures should reach the mid 80s. Sunday looks similar, but there's a slightly higher chance for showers and thunderstorms. If we see anything it will be in the afternoon when we heat through the 80s again. You will also notice more humidity in the air this weekend. The weather pattern will take a turn toward the more active side into next week with daily chances for thunderstorms until late week when the low 90s are inbound.