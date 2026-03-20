First weekend of spring looks good

Our first weekend of spring 2026 is off to a great start with the warmth from today continuing. Tonight, we'll see more clouds, but lows only drop to the low 50s. Saturday will bring less wind and about the same amount of sun and warmth. By the afternoon, most of the morning clouds will clear and temperatures will move back up into the mid 70s. A couple of minor disturbances in the atmosphere will bring at least the chance for a stray rain shower. One of those will be Saturday evening in southern KY, and the other will be late Sunday night. The cold front coming in on Sunday night could pack a little more of a punch as it comes through bringing times of heavy rain and some more strong wind. And just like last week, behind the front comes much cooler air, but this time we won't have snow to go with it. Monday's highs will only reach the mid 50s.