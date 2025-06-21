First weekend of summer is a hot one

Welcome to official summer! This is the first hot stretch we have seen this year so you'll need to plan your weekend accordingly. High temperatures will be running into the low 90s and feeling hotter than that with some added humidity. The good news is that we are not tracking any rain or thunderstorms for the entirety of the weekend. Again, be safe in this heat. Stay hydrated and wear sunscreen if outdoors. As we move into next work week, we continue with this hot trend. The low to mid 90s are expected daily with heat index values pushing closer to 100 degrees by mid week. Rain chances remain very low until late next week.