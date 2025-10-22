First widespread frost potential tonight

This week, so far, has been a beauty with full sunshine and a great fall-like feel including very chilly mornings. Tonight/Thursday morning will be no different as we are looking at dropping into the mid 30s tonight with a Frost Advisory in effect from 4 to 9 am. Be sure to cover or pull the tender plants inside. Thursday's weather will turn great again with full sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the low 60s. Friday will be almost the same as we might warm just a degree or two, but looking even colder to start the day. The upcoming weekend still looks pretty quiet with a very low rain chance on Sunday and highs in the mid 60s. Next work week turns cooler and wetter with rain chances for the better part of the week.