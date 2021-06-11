Flash Flooding Through Evening

Very heavy rain and thunderstorms continue to pop up and move slowly across the state in this last push of abundant moisture. We will eventually see the activity winding down through this evening and overnight, but the rain still poses a threat for flash flooding until overnight. A Flash Flood Watch is in place for southeastern and eastern KY until 2 AM Saturday. There are even a couple of Flood Warnings in place over Lee and Wolfe counties until 3:15 PM today. A few Flood Advisories exist in eastern KY as well. As the heavy rain continues to move over the same places it has all week, be cautious of flooded roads and never drive through flooding! As we head into our Saturday, a few rain shower chances still exist, but most of the state will begin to dry and see more sun. Next week looks nearly completely dry with lower humidity, sunshine, and high temperatures in the lower 80s.