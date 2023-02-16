Flood concern through tonight

Our Thursday has been a soggy and active one with many downpours and widespread soaking rain. Thus far today, we have steered clear of the strong storms, but we still have to chance to see an isolated strong storm through evening. Eventually, the cold front will comes through and the rain will wind down into the night. Until it stops, more heavy showers are expected causing our concern for flooding to remain. A Flood Watch stays in place until 1 AM and several Flood Warnings are in effect expiring at various times this evening. So far, our rain totals in the past day are up to between 2 and 3 inches across much of central KY. Southern KY has seen the least at under 1 inch. Anything else we see will add to the water which is already standing on many roads so remain aware of flooding.

After this storm event, we quiet down but also really cool down for Friday! Temperatures will fall fast tonight then only rebound to the mid 30s Friday afternoon as we stay breezy too. There may be just a spot of sprinkle or snow flurry flutter around early in the day before gradual cloud-clearing takes effect. The weekend will be wonderful as we warm right back up into the mid 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday and both days come with sunshine.