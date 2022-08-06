Flood threat ends at midnight

It has been another active day as we've had not only heavy rain showers falling but training thunderstorms where the rain falls slowly, steadily and in the same places. The worst of the action has moved on, but there is still the chance for a few more showers through the rest of the evening. The rain/storms will wrap up before 11 pm leaving us drier and more calm overnight. The Flash Flood Watch remains in place until 10 pm for central KY and midnight for southeastern and eastern KY. Remember to NEVER drive through a flooded road!

Sunday will begin quiet with some sun, then the heat will return and that will send us a few more pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms back to Kentucky. The action should be more spotty than today and training storms should not be an issue. At this time, there is no flood threat for Sunday, but more heavy rain is likely again as we begin a brand new work week. Monday through Wednesday will hold rain chances before a cold front sends some slightly cooler air our way. Temperatures will be very warm Sunday and Monday especially (upper 80s, feeling like low 90s) then hang out in the lower 80s for a few days leading into next weekend.