Flood Warning for parts of Kentucky

Through this evening
Posted at 3:23 PM, Jan 09, 2022
A Flood Warning is in place for parts of our viewing area in south central and southeastern KY until 7:30 pm. This includes counties: Pulaski, Rockcastle, Laurel, Clay, Jackson and Owsley. Heavy rain today plus snow melt has caused water to stand in flood prone (low-lying) areas plus rivers, creeks and streams are running high and possibly even over their banks. Stoner Creek at Paris is also under a Flood Warning until 1 am Tuesday. A Flood Watch is in place for most of southeastern KY until 8 pm today. This is a reminder to never drive through a flooded road! One to two inches of rain has fallen across much of the state today and a bit more is still likely through the evening especially in the Flood Watch area.

