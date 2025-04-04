Flood Watch and Warnings in place

It has been a very active past day or so here in Kentucky with strong storms, tornadoes, and now flooding. Be aware that we have a near state-wide Flood Watch in place until Sunday. We also have many Flood Warnings in place due to active flooding across our viewing area. Remember, NEVER drive through a flooded road! Creeks and streams are running high and swift. Continue to stay weather aware as we watch the waves or rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue to plague us through today and the weekend. Additional rain totals could still reach 4 to 6 inches by the end of Sunday. The severe thunderstorm risk is lower today, but returns to a slight risk on Saturday. The worst of the rain should begin to wrap up on Sunday as temperatures take a tumble. We will sit in the 70s today and tomorrow, but fall to the upper 50s on Sunday and stay in the 50s much of next week. Some sun will also return for part of next week.