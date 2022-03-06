Flood Watch for Central Kentucky

We have an eye on the weather today as a low pressure glides across the Midwest and comes our way. Yesterday was dry, windy and warm...a little too warm, so the atmosphere is correcting that today. Rain showers are likely not only this morning for central KY, but a pretty good chance for heavy rain and a few thunderstorms will stall out (hover) right over the Bluegrass parkway and I-64 later this afternoon. This setup brings potential for flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for part of central KY (including Lexington) until 10 pm. We could pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain near Lexington today alone and isolated spots could see as much as 3". Prepare now if you live in a flood prone area. Then we will add more to that with round two coming in tomorrow.

High temperatures will still be warm today, but not as warm as yesterday. Many will remain around 70 degrees throughout the day, but rain could tamp those down a bit. The severe weather threat remains low today and the clouds will help, but strong wind gusts are still probable. Monday will start active with showers picking up through late morning into the early afternoon as the cold front passes over us. Most of our viewing area will be under a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with high wind being the greatest threat.

Once we are done with the front, temperatures will take a sharp drop into the upper 40s for Tuesday and only even out around normal for the rest of the week. There is even a small chance for snow showers on Saturday.