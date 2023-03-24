Flood Watch in effect

Grab those umbrellas as you head out the door on this Friday. We already have scattered showers falling and expect more throughout the day making for a soggy, gray day. Rain will be heavy at times which may lead to spots of flooding. A Flood Watch is in effect until 2 pm Saturday. The heaviest of the rain and strongest of storms won't arrive until tonight, but there may be a few isolated thunderstorms today especially around midday and early afternoon. Rain totals over the next 36 hours could be as high as 2 to 2.5 inches. Keep an eye on the sky! Temperatures will vary greatly across the Commonwealth today...from the low 70s south to the upper 40s north.

Heavy rain and stronger storms will arrive late tonight between midnight and 3 am. The cold front will hopefully weaken a bit while moving into central and eastern KY, but strong winds are a possibility. Once we move into Saturday morning, the rain and storms will wrap and leave us with a drier, but windy weekend day. Sunday will be nice as well with more sun and high temperatures in the 60s.