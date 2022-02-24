Flood Watch through early Friday

Icy bridges and overpasses was the case this morning but temperatures have been warming up through the day. Roads got a chance to melt and dry off before the next round of rain began to push in. We will see some moderate to soaking showers through much of this evening right around commute time so take your time in your travels. Overnight, the cold front will sweep through sending us one last push of moisture while temperatures remain above freezing. The ice threat is over for us as the warm front will keep us in the mid 30s overnight for lows.

Rain totals are still expected to be up around 1 inch for most and as high as 2 inches for some in southern and southeastern KY. The ground is already saturated, so it won't take long for some areas to begin to flood. A Flood Watch is in place until 7 am for all of southern KY. A couple of Flood Warnings are in place for parts of the Kentucky River and Cumberland River, too. If you live near a river or in a low-lying area, be prepared for some flooding. And remember: never drive through a flooded road!

As we inch toward the weekend, the weather will calm down some and we'll dry out but hang onto all the clouds. We may see some very brief clearing Friday evening before sunset, but more sun will come on Saturday. Temperatures will stick to the upper 30s through Saturday then hit the mid 40s on Sunday. Be ready to enjoy some more warmth next week with high temperatures back to the 50s and 60s!